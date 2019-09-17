One of the drivers involved in double fatal accident was out on bond for previous DWI charge

One month later, on August 21, 2018, she was arrested for simple burglary. That charge was later reduced to misdemeanor theft. In the report, a neighbor said she was selling her home and had a garage sale for some of her possessions. The neighborhood said a backdoor was left open by a contractor. Another neighbor said she watched Sibley come out of the home with some items. After inspecting Sibley’s home, police later returned a lamp and end table to the neighbor. When police interviewed Sibley, the report says she appeared very agitated and her mood appeared to be swinging vastly during the conversation. The officer stated in the report her could hardly understand her and she made no sense.