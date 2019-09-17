One of the drivers involved in double fatal accident was out on bond for previous DWI charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the drivers involved in a double fatal accident on one of Shreveport’s busiest roads was out on bond for DWI.
According to Caddo Parish court records, LaTonya Sibley was charged with first-offense DWI in October 2018. Records show the officer stopped Sibley after observing her vehicle pull past the white stop line at the intersection of LA Hwy 3032 and East Kings Highway.
The officer said, “I stopped my vehicle and observed the driver look at me and and turn up a long shiny canister to drink some sort of beverage.” According to the report, Sibley then made a left turn onto LA 3032 and ran off the roadway over a raised concrete curb, striking a light pole. The officer’s report indicated her blood alcohol reading was .216%, that’s almost three times the legal limit. According to Louisiana state law, a person is considered intoxicated at .08%.
Sibley was also charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle, improper parking, and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Sibley was arrested, booked into jail and later posted bond.
Court records also show, a day before the accident she was summoned to appear in Caddo District Court next month regarding her misdemeanor trial.
That wasn’t Sibley’s first run in with the law. Court records show she was arrested for discharging a firearm in a subdivision on July 19, 2018. Reports show a neighbor called police after hearing what they thought were gunshots. When officers arrived to Sibley’s Captain Shreve Drive home in Shreveport they learned Sibley had an altercation with her boyfriend at the time. The report indicated Sibley fired two shots into the air after her boyfriend sped off from her home.
One month later, on August 21, 2018, she was arrested for simple burglary. That charge was later reduced to misdemeanor theft. In the report, a neighbor said she was selling her home and had a garage sale for some of her possessions. The neighborhood said a backdoor was left open by a contractor. Another neighbor said she watched Sibley come out of the home with some items. After inspecting Sibley’s home, police later returned a lamp and end table to the neighbor. When police interviewed Sibley, the report says she appeared very agitated and her mood appeared to be swinging vastly during the conversation. The officer stated in the report her could hardly understand her and she made no sense.
On the night of Saturday, September 14, more than a dozen units were dispatched to a head-on collision at the intersection of Youree Drive and Carroll Street, across the street from Shane’s Seafood and BBQ, just before 9:00 p.m.
According to reports, a driver going south on Youree Drive was speeding at a high rate and hit a driver going the other way. Shreveport police are still investigating the crash.
According to Shreveport Police Officer Christina Curtis, one person was declared dead on the scene and the other was airlifted to a local hospital where they later died.
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified Sibley, as the driver of one of the vehicles. Kourtnie G. Richardson, 31, was identified as the other driver.
Autopsies, including toxicology reports, are still pending.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.