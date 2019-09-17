“My top priority is public safety.” Mayor Perkins addresses police chief search

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -"My top priority is public safety." Mayor Adrian Perkins has released a statement regarding his search for a new police chief, for the City of Shreveport.
In a Facebook post, Perkins expressed this is a matter he takes seriously. "I promised to assemble a Police Chief search committee during the campaign because I wanted input from law enforcement and legal experts.” He is looking for an innovative leader, who is committed to community-oriented policing.
The candidate is also someone who can work with a constrained budget.
“I have spoken to each member of the search committee since they submitted their three recommendations. While I am disappointed that the committee’s recommendation went public before I had an opportunity to deliberate, I appreciate their willingness to serve. I have heard the concerns of Shreveport citizens and City Council members.”
These concerns will factor into his final decision.
His statement says he has interviewed the three candidates submitted by the committee, and will continue to contemplate his options.
“This is a decision that will impact the City of Shreveport for years to come. It requires much thought, counsel, and prayer. I approached this process prudently and I intend to conclude it that way.”
