Marshall ISD bus involved in crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A Marshall Independent School Bus has been involved in a crash on Tuesday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs. The bus number is #32.
Students were on board, and have been taken off the bus; are being checked out by first responders, according to a Facebook post.
According to Marshall ISD’s Superintendent Jerry Gibson, no students were seriously injured, some had bumps and bruises.
Gibson said that the bus driver was not at fault.
