Marshall ISD bus involved in crash
By KSLA Digital Team | September 17, 2019 at 8:20 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:30 AM

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A Marshall Independent School Bus has been involved in a crash on Tuesday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs. The bus number is #32.

Students were on board, and have been taken off the bus; are being checked out by first responders, according to a Facebook post.

According to Marshall ISD’s Superintendent Jerry Gibson, no students were seriously injured, some had bumps and bruises.

Gibson said that the bus driver was not at fault.

