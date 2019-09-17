Louisiana teenager goes missing

Authorities in two parishes are asking for help finding a Leesville High sophomore

MISSING: Leesville resident Angel Hebert, a 16-year-old who is a sophomore at Leesville High School (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department)
September 16, 2019

LEESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are asking for help finding a teenager who has gone missing.

Leesville police are seeking information about the whereabouts 16-year-old Angel Hebert, says a Facebook post by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The post, also shared late Monday night by Many police in neighboring Sabine Parish, gives no further information about the Leesville High sophomore.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the teen to immediately call Leesville police at (337) 238-0331.

