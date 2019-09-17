KSLA INVESTIGATES: East Texas mother demands trial of man accused of killing two of her daughters 3 years ago

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) — It’s been nearly three years since Barbara Schneider received the worst phone call of her life.
She’s still awaiting justice.
“I feel like I have this hole right through the middle of my body that will never be filled. I feel like it’s just a big empty space.”
It was just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2016, when two of Barbara’s daughters — 33-year-old Dana Bass and 35-year-old Melissa McCary — were killed.
Their car was smashed by a Mack truck at U.S. Loop 59 at Farm-to-Market Road 699.
Barbara’s third daughter, who had been riding in the car but was dropped off earlier, called to deliver the unfathomable news.
“She said, ‘Momma, they’re gone.’ That’s the first thing she said, ‘Momma, they’re gone'."
The man behind the wheel of that truck was Zedric Jakeith Grace, who now is 25 years old, the crash report shows.
Court documents reveal that a Panola County grand jury charged him with two counts of negligent homicide on March 30, 2017.
Records also show that Grace was arrested on a warrant then bailed out of jail July 5, 2017. His bond was set at $10,000.
“I died, too, but someone forgot to bury me,” Barbara said. “That’s really how I feel. I feel like on that day, I died.”
With the anniversary of her daughters’ death approaching, she remains angry, confused and seeking answers.
“It’s like this case has been set back in the corner and gaining cobwebs.”
Years after being charged, Grace has yet to trial.
“We’re not seeking revenge, we’re seeking justice,” Barbara said. “We want it not to be hanging over our heads any longer; it’s just torture.”
KSLA News 12 reached out numerous times to Panola County District Attorney Danny Buck Davis in an attempt to find out why the case continues to sit idle.
He issued the following response:
But, for Barbara, this doesn’t do her justice.
“I think it’s high time that he step up, get this taken care of, do his job, defend my daughters and put this guy before a grand jury.”
KSLA News 12 also reached out to Grace’s attorney but has yet to get a response.
A docket call is scheduled for Oct. 17.
A trial date for Grace could be set at that time.
Stay with KSLA News 12 for the latest developments on this case.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.