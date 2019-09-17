Interstate 20 West in Bossier City closed due to vehicle fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 20 West in Bossier City and the road is closed.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Twitter account, the fire is located just west of the Airline Drive exit. Traffic is closed and being diverted at Airline Drive.
The DOTD traffic camera on I-20 at Airline Drive can see multiple first responders as they arrived on the scene.
This is a developing story.
