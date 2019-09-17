Fire damages Blanchard area residence

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Blanchard area resident was able to get his wife out of their burning home.
But fire caused heavy damage to the carport area as well as a car and a lawn mower that were in the carport, a Caddo Fire District 1 official said.
The fire on Timmons Trail immediately northwest of Blanchard was reported at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Indications are that the homeowner had been mowing his lawn and was refueling his mower when the fire began, the fire chief said.
Some of the gas apparently spilled and, ignited by the hot engine, burst into flames.
The fire also resulted in smoke and water damage to the rest of the residence.
The fire district had eight units on the scene in the Six-T Ranchettes subdivision between Blanchard-Latex Road and Millwood Drive.
Another unit from Caddo Fire District 7 assisted, dispatch records show.
