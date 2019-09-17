Hot and sunny but changes coming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! It is shaping up to be another hot day across the ArkLaTex, but temperatures should be a degree or two cooler compared to yesterday. As we move later in the week the rain chances will be increasing in the ArkLaTex culminating in Friday. This is where we could see the most rain for some parts in the ArkLaTex that they have seen in months as tropical moisture starts moving into the region.
For today we are tracking, for the most part, another hot and sunny day for the viewing area. Expect temperatures to be moving up into the low 90s by lunch and into the mid 90s by the middle of the afternoon. Expect feels-like temperatures to hover right around the 100 degree mark through the middle of the afternoon before starting too cool off around sunset. Rain chances will be limited again with only localized relief expected as we go through the afternoon hours.
Later in the week we are tracking drastically increasing rain chances for the ArkLaTex. A broad area of low pressure off the Texas coast is going to be moving onshore over the next 24 to 36 hours. While not expected to be particularly strong, what this system will do is bring tons of moisture into our weather pattern. The chances for rain start increasing tomorrow and will culminate on Friday as the area of low pressure should move off to our west. The western ArkLaTex right now looks likely to see the greatest amount of rain, potentially enough rain to warrant flood watches. This is something we will be watching closely over the next few days.
In the meantime we have one more very hot and dry day ahead of us in the ArkLaTex.
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
