Hot and sunny but changes coming

Later in the week we are tracking drastically increasing rain chances for the ArkLaTex. A broad area of low pressure off the Texas coast is going to be moving onshore over the next 24 to 36 hours. While not expected to be particularly strong, what this system will do is bring tons of moisture into our weather pattern. The chances for rain start increasing tomorrow and will culminate on Friday as the area of low pressure should move off to our west. The western ArkLaTex right now looks likely to see the greatest amount of rain, potentially enough rain to warrant flood watches. This is something we will be watching closely over the next few days.