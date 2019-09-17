First Alert: Tropical Storm Imelda to bring welcome rain to the ArkLaTex

The tropical disturbance we’ve been tracking for the last few days in the Gulf of Mexico quickly organized into Tropical Storm Imelda around midday Tuesday. The center of Imelda has already moved onshore near Freeport, Texas and little additional strengthening is expected. As of 1:30pm Tropical Storm Imelda had sustained winds of just 40 mph and a minimum pressure of 1005 mb. The storm was moving to the north at 7 mph.
The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center slowly moves Imelda inland the rest of today, maintaining tropical storm intensity through early evening. Overnight it’s expected to weaken to a tropical depression and by Thursday morning it will be just a remnant area of low pressure over central or eastern Texas.
The primary impacts for the ArkLaTex will be increasing rain chances through Friday. Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of Futuretrack showing the possibility for widespread rain and some storms for portions of the ArkLaTex over the next few days:
East Texas may see the heaviest rain the next few days, but parts of northwest Louisiana will also see some heat and drought relieving precipitation. Futuretrack rain totals show in excess of 4 inches of rain possible for portions of east Texas. An inch or more is possible in some areas of northwest Louisiana. Southwest Arkansas may end up see the lowest rain amounts in the area.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the Imelda and will keep you updated on expected impacts for the ArkLaTex. Here’s where you can always find the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.