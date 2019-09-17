Empty Bossier school bus involved in crash; busy road closed

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A crash involving a Bossier Parish school bus has closed a busy roadway on Tuesday morning.
The call came into first responders around 7:30 a.m. The wreck happened near the intersection of Hamilton Road and East Texas Street in Bossier City.
Bus #415 just dropped off kids at Bossier High School, according to Bossier Schools Spokeswoman Sonja Bailes.
The wreck involved a box truck which ended up on its side.
Crews have closed a portion of E. Texas Street between Hamilton Road and Old Benton Road to clear the scene, according to Bossier City Police Spokeswoman Traci Landry.
No students were on the bus at the time. Police report no one was injured.
The driver of the box truck was ticketed.
Drivers are advised to avoid this area as crews work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
