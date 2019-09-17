Burglar gets 2 dozen years in prison at hard labor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A convicted burglar is going to jail for two dozen years at hard labor.
That’s the sentence handed down Monday by Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. , the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
Calvin Wayne Horton Jr., 29, was found guilty April 10 of one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
He was convicted for his role in a residential burglary in the 3000 block of Burson Drive.
It was one of several burglaries about the same time in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood.
In some break-ins, several dogs were killed.
The burglary for which Horton was convicted, however, did not result in the death of a dog, according to the district attorney’s office.
When it came to deciding his penalty, prosecutors sought enhanced sentencing for Horton as a second-felony habitual offender.
That’s because he was convicted of an identical charge in January 2015.
