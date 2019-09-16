'We’re still Saints fans even when they lose’: Fans react to loss against Rams

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After another painful loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night (Sept. 15), many Saints fans said they were pretty certain they knew exactly what lead to the game’s outcome. And, they said it couldn’t have happened during a worse game.
With each play, the faces of Saints fans watching the week two game at Bayou Beer Garden said it all.
“It feels like the officiating has something against us,” Vance Stelly said.
Dan Cross had similar feelings, expressed with slightly harsher words.
“Officials are trash in the NFL right now. Officials are trash,” Cross said.
This was one game many fans were dead set on winning. And you could tell by the way game day began, with excitement and conviction.
Sean Payton is brilliant, Drew Brees is brilliant. This year is going to go to another Super Bowl," Herschel Smith said. “Who Dat!"
The Saints heartbreaking loss against the Rams last year, following the infamous NOLA No-Call controversy, made many fans said they were hungry for redemption.
“Rams, y’all are going to be in for a rude awakening,” Bernadine Dwyer ahead of the ill-fated game.
“We were supposed to have a trip to the Super Bowl. They robbed us of that,” Dwight Walker said.
“This is all the start of a new beginning. I think we’re going to go to the Super Bowl and we’re going to get all this behind us. It’s on," Rashad Thornton said.
And while many focused on their Los Angeles revenge, others fans, like Dan Klienbert, said they just wanted a win.
“That’s over with. The revenge. I got the flags and all that, yes I’m still disappointed, but it is what it is,” Klienbert said.
Even after Drew Brees left the game injured, many fans said they stuck with backup Teddy Bridgewater.
“I was upset, everybody was upset,” Walker said.
At the time, Walker and Thornton said they still had faith.
“I think Bridgewater’s going to be alright,” Thornton said. “Was just a few penalties that kind of killed the drive.”
But then, disappointment led to more disappointment.
“We all saw it, right? We all saw it,” Cross said. "The fumble?
With a new botched call as the last is still fresh in their minds, the frustration was tangible.
“The Saints should’ve gotten that touchdown. However they called it back,” Stelly said.
Still, the Who Dat nation clung to hope.
“I’m never gonna give up on my Saints,” Antoine Wall said. “We still have time.”
Until, that is, time ran out, with the score still 9-27 Rams.
Even so, these Saints fans said they are by no means backing down.
“Tough loss, it’s only game two,” Rob Shaefer said.
“It’s early in the season, we got a long way to go, hopefully Drew Brees is OK,” Carlos Osorio said.
They say they’ll support the Black and Gold to the very end.
“Keep the faith, finish strong," Shefer said.
“We still Saints fans even when they lose. We’re still Saints fans. Go Saints," Sade Harrison said.
