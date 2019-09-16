Tenative trial date set for men accused of killing SPD officer

By KSLA Digital Team | September 16, 2019 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 1:35 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish judge has set a possible trial date for the men accused in the death of Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne.

Judge John Mosley set the trial date for March 9, 2020. Arguments and hearings will take place on Dec. 13 of this year.

Treveon Anderson, Lawrence Pierre II and Glenn Frierson were all present in court on Sep. 16. They are charged with second-degree murder.

Officer Payne was preparing to go on her shift on Wednesday, Jan. 9 of this year when she was shot multiple times outside of her home in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Officials say Anderson was in a relationship with Payne and they have a child together.

