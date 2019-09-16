Teen goes missing from University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. (KSLA) — Arkansas State Police shared a missing/endangered child advisory Sunday night about a teenager who has gone missing from the University of Central Arkansas.
Aaliyah Crace last was seen about 10 p.m. Saturday on the UCA campus in Conway, Ark., authorities report.
The 16-year-old left a note stating she is “headed out west,” according to Arkansas State Police.
Crace stands 5′6″ tall and has brown hair.
She last was seen wearing black jeans with holes in the knees, a black T-shirt and eyeglasses.
ASP urges anyone who sees Crace or has any information about her to call campus police at (501) 450-3111.
