Police catch alleged purse snatcher

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The man who snatched a woman’s purse four days ago has been apprehended, police say.
Jared Lee Freeman, 42, of Shreveport, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday and booked into the City Jail at 12:22 p.m. on one count each of purse snatching and simple battery, booking records show.
No bonds have been set.
The woman was accosted Thursday in the 5800 block of Line Avenue.
A man ran up to her, grabbed her purse out of her shopping cart then fled in a white pickup.
Police shared images from surveillance cameras in an attempt to identify him.
And Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers was offering a reward for information that led to his arrest.
