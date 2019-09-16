Police catch alleged purse snatcher

BOOKED: Jared Lee Freeman, 42, of Shreveport, one count each of purse snatching and simple battery (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen | September 16, 2019 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 4:17 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The man who snatched a woman’s purse four days ago has been apprehended, police say.

Jared Lee Freeman, 42, of Shreveport, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday and booked into the City Jail at 12:22 p.m. on one count each of purse snatching and simple battery, booking records show.

No bonds have been set.

The woman was accosted Thursday in the 5800 block of Line Avenue.

A man ran up to her, grabbed her purse out of her shopping cart then fled in a white pickup.

Police shared images from surveillance cameras in an attempt to identify him.

And Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers was offering a reward for information that led to his arrest.

