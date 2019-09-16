New Orleans doctor explains possible timelines for Brees’ unspecified injury

Tulane orthopedic surgeon Lance Estrada spoke Sunday with FOX 8 about the possible outcomes of various thumb injuries. He does not have specific knowledge of Brees’ injury. “If it’s a simple grade one or two sprain, then typically after a couple weeks, the person can be back to playing and using strength in their grip,” Estrada said. “Usually the first couple weeks is just about rest and some immobilization. If it’s a complete tear, which is kind of the worst case scenario, that usually means surgery and that puts a person out often eight weeks or longer."