New Orleans doctor explains possible timelines for Brees’ unspecified injury

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees said Sunday night before visiting a hand specialist that he was “concerned” about the thumb injury he suffered against the Rams.
Tulane orthopedic surgeon Lance Estrada spoke Sunday with FOX 8 about the possible outcomes of various thumb injuries. He does not have specific knowledge of Brees’ injury. “If it’s a simple grade one or two sprain, then typically after a couple weeks, the person can be back to playing and using strength in their grip,” Estrada said. “Usually the first couple weeks is just about rest and some immobilization. If it’s a complete tear, which is kind of the worst case scenario, that usually means surgery and that puts a person out often eight weeks or longer."
Brees stayed back in Los Angeles to see the specialist while the team traveled to Seattle, where they will practice this week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. “This is one of these injuries that if it does require surgery, you don’t have to wait. In fact, earlier is usually better. If he does need surgery, he’ll have it quickly to get the clock started on recovery.”
Brees has only missed one game due to injury during his time in New Orleans, a 2015 contest at Carolina which saw the veteran quarterback sidelined by a bruised rotator cuff.
