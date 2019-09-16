Natural gas leak closes part of neighborhood street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Part of a street in a Shreveport neighborhood is closed after city workers struck a natural gas line a couple blocks from a school.
The breach in the 2″ pipeline happened just after 1 p.m. Monday as the workers were digging in the 400 block of Albert Avenue.
No evacuations have been ordered.
But Shreveport fire personnel are asking people to avoid the area.
Albert Avenue is closed to traffic between Fern and Akard avenues.
But people can walk past the roped-off area.
A CenterPoint Energy crew is monitoring the leak, which authorities say could take three to four hours to repair.
The repair crew is being dispatched and is not yet on the scene.
Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School is less than 0.3 of a mile southwest of the leak, but the wind is blowing in the opposite direction.
