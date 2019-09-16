More heat and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! As we turn the page to a new week we get to start the week off with more heat! As an upper level ridge continues to stay camped out over the ArkLaTex our temperatures will stay above average through the middle of the week. As we get later in the week our temperatures start to get a little closer to average as we watch a cold front move through the Midwest. Towards the end of the week there's a possibility tropical moisture could impact parts of the ArkLaTex, which could bring needed rain to drought stricken areas.
As we go through your Monday a very familiar forecast is shaping up. Expect another day of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon hours. We could though see some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.
During the middle part of the week the rain chances will be on the increase across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures also will start to come down as well, but likely will stay in the 90s. As we get to the end of the week we are watching a potential tropical disturbance that could add a whole bunch of moisture to the mix. The potential is there for large amounts of rain especially across the western ArkLaTex at the end of the week. We will be following this closely over the next few days.
In the meantime get ready for another very hot September day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
