More heat and watching the tropics

During the middle part of the week the rain chances will be on the increase across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures also will start to come down as well, but likely will stay in the 90s. As we get to the end of the week we are watching a potential tropical disturbance that could add a whole bunch of moisture to the mix. The potential is there for large amounts of rain especially across the western ArkLaTex at the end of the week. We will be following this closely over the next few days.