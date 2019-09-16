Man fatally shot in Natchitoches neighborhood

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches man has been fatally shot.
It happened about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Pearl Street, according to Natchitoches police.
That’s near Scarbourough Avenue.
Killed was 33-year-old Daniel James Beaudion, authorities say.
They are investigating his death as a homicide.
Natchitoches police say they will release more details as they become available.
Meantime, authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the slaying to call Natchitoches police at (318) 352-8101 or Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811.
All information provided shall remain confidential, they say.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.