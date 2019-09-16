Man fatally shot in Natchitoches neighborhood

Police are investigating the 33-year-old’s death as a homicide

Man fatally shot in Natchitoches neighborhood
By Curtis Heyen | September 15, 2019 at 7:35 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 7:35 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches man has been fatally shot.

It happened about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Pearl Street, according to Natchitoches police.

That’s near Scarbourough Avenue.

Killed was 33-year-old Daniel James Beaudion, authorities say.

They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Natchitoches police say they will release more details as they become available.

Meantime, authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the slaying to call Natchitoches police at (318) 352-8101 or Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811.

All information provided shall remain confidential, they say.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.