LSP investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting reported in a subdivision near Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that happened on Highland Club Avenue near Jefferson Highway Saturday, Sept. 14.
A spokesman for LSP said the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) received a disturbance call. For reasons still under investigation, the EBRSO deputy fired their weapon after coming into contact with the suspect, fatally injuring him. The person killed has been identified by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office as Melvin Watkins, 54.
An autopsy to determine cause of death is scheduled to take place Monday, Sept. 16.
LSP has not released the identity of the deputy. Other details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
