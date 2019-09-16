La. collects nearly $122,000 in overdue child support with license reinstatement program; three weeks left to enroll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) collected $121,693.95 in overdue child support in the first month of the “On the Road Again” project, an announcement sent out Monday, Sept. 9 states.
From Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, parents who have fallen behind on their child support payments and have also had their drivers license suspended can opt into the “On the Road Again” project.
Typically, those parents must meet a long list of requirements to have their license reinstated, including being up-to-date with current child support payments, having paid all past-due support or be making periodic payments in accordance with either a court order or a written agreement with the DCFS analyst, and having provided health insurance.
The “On The Road Again” project reduces those requirements extensively to only include paying two months of court-ordered child support, $100 toward arrears or past-due support, and administrative fees, if court ordered.
The program collected funds owed for 174 children and provided 140 child support payors the opportunity to get their licenses reinstated in August.
The program was first announced in July.
Anyone interested in participating in the program can go to www.dcfs.la.gov/cafe to get in touch with a case worker, or send an email to OntheRoad.DCFS@la.gov. Interested payers can also call the DCFS Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To visit a Child Support Enforcement office, find locations by visiting www.dcfs.la.gov/offices.
