Heat continues for now with some relief on its way

(KSLA) - Temperatures remain hot over the next few days, but there is some relief on its way! The rain chances will be going up later this week. It should also help with the drought conditions we are in.
Through the overnight hours, the temperatures will slowly cool back down. Eventually the temperature will reach the upper 60s in a few places and the lower 70s everywhere else. It should be a clear evening with no rain around.
Tuesday will be another hot day with temperatures rising back up to the upper 90s. Plus with the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. I do have a 10% chance of rain for Tuesday. So, some of us may see a couple small showers. I think the better chance lies in the southern parishes and counties of our viewing area. Places to the north should not see any rain. Through most of the day for all of the ArkLaTex, it will be mostly sunny with only a few passing clouds.
Wednesday the rain chances go up a little more to 20% and by Thursday, the rain chances go up to 30%! The means some relief will be on its way with this heat. Temperatures will still reach the mid 90s in the afternoon, but after the rain passes, the temperature will be a little cooler.
Here's the best part. The rain chances will be even higher on Friday. That may not sound great for Friday Night Football, but at least the temperature will be a bit lower. There will likely be scattered showers and a few storms around Friday morning and early afternoon. Some of the rain should come to an end in time for football though. Temperatures in the afternoon should only reach the lower 90s.
Then over the weekend, the rain chances will go back down, but not to zero. There will likely be a few scattered showers in a few places. Then, there should still be plenty of clouds around to help limit the afternoon heat. Temperatures should still only top out in the lower 90s.
In the tropics, things still remain active. Humberto is a category one hurricane and will continue to strengthen. Humberto could become our next major hurricane in the Atlantic. The good news is that the storm is moving away from the United States. Therefore, there is no threat.
There is also an area in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 10% chance to develop. This will likely be only a rain-maker. This is actually what is expected to bring the ArkLaTex the rain by the end of the week.
Finally in the middle of the Atlantic, there is one area that has a 90% of development within the next five days. This storm is expected to move slowly to the northwest, and is not expected to enter the gulf. So, there is no threat to the gulf coast.
Have a great week!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
