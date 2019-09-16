Heat continues for now with some relief on its way

Tuesday will be another hot day with temperatures rising back up to the upper 90s. Plus with the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. I do have a 10% chance of rain for Tuesday. So, some of us may see a couple small showers. I think the better chance lies in the southern parishes and counties of our viewing area. Places to the north should not see any rain. Through most of the day for all of the ArkLaTex, it will be mostly sunny with only a few passing clouds.