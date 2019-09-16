Free child seat inspections to be held in La. on Sept. 21

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Venues across Louisiana will host free car seat inspections on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Certified technicians with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will make sure that child safety seats are properly installed. Crews will also install safety seats to families in need with funds raised by Sonic Drive-In Employees.
Below are the following locations:
Bossier City
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sheriff’s Safety Town
8910 Jewella Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71118
Monroe
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Banner Ford
6300 Frontage Road
Monroe, LA 71202
Alexandria
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Rapides Regional Medical Center
211 Fourth St.
Alexandria, LA 71301
Baton Rouge
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Baton Rouge Police Department
9000 Airline Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Kenner
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Divine Mercy Church
4337 Sal Lentini Parkway
Kenner, LA 70065
Gray/Houma
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Rouse’s Supermarket
5818 W. Main St.
Houma, LA 70360
Lake Charles
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Southwest Beverage Co.
3860 Broad St.
Lake Charles, LA 70615
Lafayette
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Cajun Harley Davidson
724 I-10 South Frontage Rd.
Scott, LA 70583
Northshore
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Walmart
880 N. Highway 190
Covington, LA 70433
