Free child seat inspections to be held in La. on Sept. 21

Free child seat inspections to be held in La. on Sept. 21
(Source: KFDA)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 16, 2019 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 10:36 AM

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Venues across Louisiana will host free car seat inspections on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Certified technicians with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will make sure that child safety seats are properly installed. Crews will also install safety seats to families in need with funds raised by Sonic Drive-In Employees.

Below are the following locations:

Bossier City

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sheriff’s Safety Town

8910 Jewella Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71118

Monroe

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Banner Ford

6300 Frontage Road

Monroe, LA 71202

Alexandria

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Rapides Regional Medical Center

211 Fourth St.

Alexandria, LA 71301

Baton Rouge

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Baton Rouge Police Department

9000 Airline Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Kenner

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Divine Mercy Church

4337 Sal Lentini Parkway

Kenner, LA 70065

Gray/Houma

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Rouse’s Supermarket

5818 W. Main St.

Houma, LA 70360

Lake Charles

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Southwest Beverage Co.

3860 Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA 70615

Lafayette

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cajun Harley Davidson

724 I-10 South Frontage Rd.

Scott, LA 70583

Northshore

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Walmart

880 N. Highway 190

Covington, LA 70433

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.