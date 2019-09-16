Caddo sheriff lobbies for Ben Raymond to be police chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An advisory committee has recommended three people to be Shreveport's next police chief.
The panel selected by Mayor Adrian Perkins did not recommend provisional Police Chief Ben Raymond to be the city’s permanent police chief.
Now Caddo Parish’s sheriff is lobbying for Raymond to be considered anyway.
The eight advisers, including Sheriff Steve Prator, interviewed all seven qualified candidates Friday then recommended that Perkins choose between Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith, Lt. Tedris Smith and Sgt. Michael Carter.
Each of the committee members was given three votes.
Prator used one of his votes to recommend Raymond for further consideration.
He continued that effort Monday.
“I met with the mayor this afternoon and encouraged him to consider Ben Raymond along with the three candidates recommended by the committee," the sheriff says in a statement posted Monday afternoon on his office’s Facebook page.
"In my opinion, he should not be left out of this process.”
The majority of the nearly 100 comments made within an hour of the post appear to favor Prator’s stance and express appreciation for him speaking out.
Perkins has said that he will name the new police chief by the time the City Council meets Sept. 24.
He has the right to select any of the seven qualified candidates, regardless of his advisers’ recommendations.
