Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy involved in wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being involved in a wreck on Monday morning.
Crews got the call just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport. Three vehicles were involved in the incident.
According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick, the deputy is going to be okay.
Apparently, one of the vehicles involved was traveling the wrong way, Chadwick said.
Two people, not including the Caddo deputy, were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, according to Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
