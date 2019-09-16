Caddo Parish Commission to push gun control

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Sept. 16, Caddo Parish Commissioners will urge lawmakers to do something about mass shootings.
On the agenda for today’s work session, a resolution from Caddo Parish will urge Louisiana state lawmakers to incorporate mandatory requirements for owning and carrying guns.
The resolution says studies show states with strict gun control laws have fewer mass shootings.
In Summer 2019, there were three.
It’s unclear how many commissioners approve of this resolution.
