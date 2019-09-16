Brees ‘is concerned,’ hopes his injury isn’t ‘significant’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Drew Brees will stay in Los Angeles and meet with a specialist on Monday to check out his injured thumb. The team flew out to Seattle on Sunday night. They play the Seahawks next Sunday.
Drew Brees was asked if he’ll play next week.
“I’m not sure we’ll see."
Brees was also asked if he’s worried about the injury.
“I’m concerned. I hope it’s not significant.”
Aaron Donald ran into Brees early in the first quarter. Teddy Bridgewater filled in for No. 9. Brees has missed one game because of injury in his 13-plus year NFL tenure. The veteran QB had his thumb taped on the sideline.
Monday, Ian Rapoport tweeted his thoughts on Brees’ injury.
