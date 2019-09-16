Bodies of 4 children recovered after Florida mom found slain, officials say

The father of the children is accused of second-degree murder

September 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 6:04 PM

OCALA, Fla. (AP/Gray News) — Authorities in central Florida say they believe they’ve found the remains of four young children just hours after their mother was found slain in Georgia.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday at a news conference in Ocala, Florida, that they were able to find the children's bodies after interviewing their father. The sheriff wouldn't say where the children's remains were found.

A warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Michael Jones’ arrest early Monday after the body of his wife, Casei Jones, was found near Brunswick, Georgia.

“Based upon the evidence located during the investigation and interviews with Michael Jones by Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives, it is believed that Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. murdered the victims in Marion County, Florida, at their Summerfield home,” a post on the Marion County Sheriff Office Facebook page said.

Relatives of Casei Jones reported her and her four children missing Saturday after they hadn't been seen or heard from in six weeks.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 10.

PRESS CONFERENCE: MOTHER FOUND DECEASED AND HUMAN REMAINS FOUND BELIEVED TO BE THOSE OF THE MISSING CHILDREN Marion County, Florida [Monday, September 16, 2019] – Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives have confirmed that they have located the remains of four children in Brantley County, Georgia. Detectives believe the remains may be those of four missing Marion County children: Cameron Bowers (DOB 9/12/2009), Preston Bowers (DOB 8/22/2014), Mercalli Jones (12/09/2016), and Aiyana Jones (DOB 8/10/2018). Earlier today, detectives confirmed they had located the body of Casei Jones (DOB 12/23/1986), the mother of the four missing children, in Brantley County, Georgia. On Saturday, September 14, the family of Casei Jones contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to report her as missing. The family stated they had not seen her for approximately six (6) weeks. Detectives developed the victim’s husband, Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. (DOB: 5/1/1981), as a person of interest. On Sunday, September 15, Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. was located in Brantley County, Georgia, following a traffic accident. Casei Jones’ remains were found in the vehicle that Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. was driving at the time of the accident. He later led detectives to the remains of four children. Although the remains have not been positively identified, detectives believe they are the remains of the four missing children. Based upon the evidence located during the investigation and interviews with Michael Jones by Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives, it is believed that Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. murdered the victims in Marion County, Florida, at their Summerfield home, located at 14680 SE 86th Terrace. Detectives believe he stored the bodies at his home and in his van for several weeks before transporting them to Brantley County, Georgia. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Michael Jones for having committed the offense of Second Degree Murder in Marion County, Florida. More charges may be forthcoming.

