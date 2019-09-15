Unrelenting summer heat continues on

Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! Today will be much like what we saw yesterday. We'll start off with mild temperatures in the upper 70s this morning, but temperatures quickly increasing this afternoon back into the mid and upper 90s. Today will be mostly sunny with very little rain chances. Any rain that does pop-up will likely occur late afternoon and early evening south of I-20. These summertime storm may drop heavy rain, but will not last long. Overnight tonight, temperatures fall back into the low 70s.
As a ridge settles over the ArkLatex, above average temperatures are guaranteed for another work week. Monday, highs in the afternoon soar into the upper 90s once again with limited rain chances. Also by the afternoon, the heat index values will reach between the upper 90s and 104. Tuesday through Thursday will see temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with only slight chances for afternoon showers and storms.
Tropics: Tropical Storm Humberto now has sustained winds at 60mph as it moves away from the Bahamas. The latest track still keeps it away from the United States. Humberto is expected to strengthen into a category 1 Hurricane late tonight or early Monday morning.
In the Gulf we have a disturbance that only has a 10 percent chance of development within the next two and five days. This area of showers and thunderstorms is forecasted to move westward into the northwestern gulf where further development is not expected. Impacts to the ArkLaTex look fairly limited, but it may help increase our moisture content and lead to better rain chances.
Have a fantastic Sunday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
