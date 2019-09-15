Unrelenting summer heat continues on

Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! Today will be much like what we saw yesterday. We'll start off with mild temperatures in the upper 70s this morning, but temperatures quickly increasing this afternoon back into the mid and upper 90s. Today will be mostly sunny with very little rain chances. Any rain that does pop-up will likely occur late afternoon and early evening south of I-20. These summertime storm may drop heavy rain, but will not last long. Overnight tonight, temperatures fall back into the low 70s.