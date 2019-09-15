Two women identified in fatal Shreveport head-on collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Two women killed in a deadly head-on collision in Shreveport have been identified.
Kourtnie Richardson, 31, and Latonya Sibley, 52, were the drivers involved in the tragic crash, Saturday night on Youree Drive.
According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Officer, Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Sibley was airlifted to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Both women were identified by fingerprint comparison.
Autopsies will be performed.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will keep you updated on our KLSA News 12 app as we learn more details.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.