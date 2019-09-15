Two dead in Shreveport head-on collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A head-on collision claimed the lives of two people Saturday night in Shreveport.
Over 15 units were dispatched to the intersection of Youree Drive and Carroll Street, across the from Shane’s Seafood and Barbeque, just before 9:00 p.m.
According to Shreveport Officer Christina Curtis, one person was declared dead on the scene and the other was airlifted to a local hospital where they later died.
The southbound driver on Youree Drive was speeding at a high rate, colliding into the northbound driver, according to reports.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will keep you updated on our KLSA News 12 app as we learn more details.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.