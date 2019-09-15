16th Annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival at Columbia Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival continues its great run, as hundreds fill Columbia Park for the 16th annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival.
Festival-goers got a chance to experience music, food, and art.
New Orleans band, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, headlined the live music action.
One artist, Keegan Kidd, who traveled in from Texarkana says the event gives local artists the chance to share their passions.
“Honestly, it’s the best feeling in the world teaching people. They’re the ones who have the most fun because they have never taken the step to try something creative. They discover that they absolutely love it and that eye-shine they get makes my job amazing”, said Kidd.
The event is free to the public, but the event organizer says donations are welcomed and will go towards the Highland Area Partnership.
“This is a gift to our community and our way of saying we love Highland," said Emerie Gentry, Festival Coordinator, Highland Jazz and Blues Festival
