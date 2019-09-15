House fire displaces Shreveport family of four, pet overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A family of four lost their home after it caught on fire early Sunday morning.
About 30 firefighters from the Shreveport Fire Department, along with the American Red Cross, were called to the 1900 block of Horton Avenue just before 3:15 a.m.
According to reports, as authorities were approaching the scene, flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the home.
A Shreveport Police officer was able to safely remove the family and their pet from the home before the fire was put out.
It took an hour to bring the incident under control.
Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital for medical concerns. One of them was released from the hospital later Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as the investigation continues.
