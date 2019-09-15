DNA analysis identifies human remains as missing man

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The human remains that loggers found this summer in woods near Natchitoches are those of a man who went missing after a truck accident one Friday night late last year in the same area, authorities say.
DNA analysis by the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) lab in Baton Rouge confirms the remains are those of 44-year-old Donnie E. Collins Jr., of Natchitoches, according to Natchitoches Parish Deputy Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the findings on its Facebook page.
“We extend our sympathy to the Collins family,” the post states.
Collins’ white 2002 Toyota pickup was involved in a one-vehicle wreck about 10:45 p.m. Dec. 7 on Louisiana Highway 1 near Johnson Chute Road about three miles northwest of Natchitoches.
His cellphone and wallet were found in the truck and he was nowhere to be seen.
Collins’ family reported him as missing Dec. 11.
His name was entered into the National Crime Information Center database to alert law enforcement officers that he was a missing man.
Investigators had checked hospitals in the area.
The sheriff, his deputies and investigators and members of Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7 returned to the crash scene with all-terrain vehicles Dec. 12 to search along LA 1 to ensure Collins didn’t wander into the woods after the crash.
February found crews going back out to the crash scene for a third time to search by air, by ground in the area of LA 1 and Johnson Chute Road and by water in Bayou Pierre for any clues as to what became of Collins.
Joining deputies in those efforts were Louisiana probation and parole officers and local inmates.
Then the logging crew found human remains about 2:29 p.m. July 18 in a thickly wooded area off Johnson Chute Road about a mile west of Louisiana Highway 1.
At that time, Clanton said it appeared the remains had been in the area for several months.
Sheriff’s deputies and coroner’s office staffers combed the area for about two hours that afternoon in search of any further clues about the person’s identity or cause of death.
The remains were taken to the LSU FACES lab for DNA analysis and further forensic testing in an attempt to identify them.
Laboratory personnel informed Natchitoches authorities that it would be 6-8 weeks before they would have any results.
“We officially received the DNA comparison results from the LSU FACES Lab this morning and notified the family of the results according to the coroner’s office,” the Sheriff’s Office posted Friday on its Facebook page.
The cause of Collins’ death has yet to be determined, according to Clanton.
