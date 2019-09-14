Two injured in morning shooting at Waffle House, suspect sought

TEXARKANA, TX. (KSLA) -A search is underway for a Texarkana man after he reportedly shot and injured two people early Saturday morning.
Two men were found with gunshot wounds, one shot in the chest and the other in his back and arm.
The alleged suspect, 30-year-old Calvin Gardner, has a warrant out for his arrest, charging him with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, they believe the incident started with a brief fight in the restaurant’s parking lot, minutes before Gardner pulled out his gun, firing several shots at the two men.
Gardner was last seen headed south on Stateline Avenue in a white Lincoln Navigator.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
