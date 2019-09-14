Louisiana game wardens issue dove season citations in Bossier, Caddo Parishes

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Dove season began last Saturday and game wardens have issued a total of 78 citations statewide so far.
Three citations were issued to hunters in Bossier Parish and four in Caddo Parish.
“Some of the violations were unplugged shotguns, which you can’t use to hunt migratory game birds,” says Lt. Kenny Balcom, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries. “You also cannot use baited fields to hunt doves.”
Here are a few of the laws according to the Louisiana 2019-2020 Hunting & WMA Regulations book:
- The season is broken up into three sections; Sept. 7-29, October 12-17 and Dec. 28- Jan. 26.
- Only Mourning and White-winged doves, fully dressed Eurasian Collared and Ringed Turtle doves are allowed to be hunted.
- Hunters have a daily dove bag limit of 15 and a possession limit of 45.
