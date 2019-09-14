Chief Ben Raymond not recommended by search advisory board for Shreveport Police Chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sources have confirmed to KSLA News 12 that an advisory board put together by Mayor Adrian Perkins did not recommend provisional Chief Ben Raymond to become the permanent chief of police in Shreveport.
This development comes after the board interviewed all seven qualified candidates Friday during a private meeting.
Sources confirmed to KSLA News 12 that the board recommended Assistant Chief Wayne Smith, Lieutenant Tedris Smith, and Sergeant Michael Carter for the role of the police chief.
Sources also confirmed the vote on those three names were not unanimous.
One board member told KSLA News 12 that they were disappointed with the process the board took to recommend those candidates to Mayor Perkins.
While his advisory board did not recommend Chief Raymond, Perkins still reserves the right to name Raymond, or any other qualified candidate, as the next police chief.
Mayor Perkins has said he will name the new police chief at the next city council meeting on Sept. 24.
He must name a new chief by Sept. 29, which will be 60 days since the position became vacant due to former chief Alan Crump’s retirement.
