Beautiful yet hot and dry weekend in store!

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! This morning will, for the most part, be comfortable in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, they're not staying there for long. By 10am, some spots will already be in the upper 80s near 90. Highs today across the region will reach the mid to upper 90s with a few isolated triple digits! Mother nature only giving us around a 10 percent chance of rain so consider yourself lucky if you see any. Good news, there's plenty of sunshine throughout the day and humidity below feeling oppressive.