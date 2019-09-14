Beautiful yet hot and dry weekend in store!

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! This morning will, for the most part, be comfortable in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, they're not staying there for long. By 10am, some spots will already be in the upper 80s near 90. Highs today across the region will reach the mid to upper 90s with a few isolated triple digits! Mother nature only giving us around a 10 percent chance of rain so consider yourself lucky if you see any. Good news, there's plenty of sunshine throughout the day and humidity below feeling oppressive.
Sunday will mostly be a repeat of Saturday, but high temperatures are only in the mid 90s. Rain chances are still slim so most of us will see mostly sunny skies and summertime heat. Otherwise, no weather worries for any church or brunch plans.
If you were hoping for better rain chances, we have increased rain chances to around 20 percent Monday through much of the next work week. Unfortunately, the weather pattern keeps us hot and dry to start the work week. Monday and Tuesday highs continue in the mid 90s.
Keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Storm Humberto strengthens. Portions of the Bahamas could see Tropical Storm force winds and heavy rain tonight. We’re also watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. So far, there’s only a 30 percent chance of development within the next 5 days. It’s expected to move into the northwestern Gulf but impacts look fairly limited so far for the ArkLaTex. More details on the KSLA First Alert Weather App.
Have a wonderful weekend and good luck to your favorite football teams!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
