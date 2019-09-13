Widow of slain airman files wrongful death lawsuit

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The widow of a Barksdale AFB airman claims a faulty fence could have allowed her husband’s accused killers easy access to the neighborhood. Now, she’s filed a lawsuit against two homeowners associations.
The civil lawsuit was filed by Alyssa Kidd into the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court’s Office on September 12. It comes nearly a year after Tech Sergeant Joshua Kidd was killed outside his home in Bossier City.
In the lawsuit, Greenacres Place Homeowners Association, Carriage Quarters Condominium Association, and two insurance companies are named as defendants.
Police believe the suspects were trying to rob Kidd.
The lawsuit claims the suspects knew of an “easy access through a fence of the adjacent complex” (Carriage Quaters Condominiums) and used it to gain access and begin a series of car break-ins.
It also claims both Greenacres Place HOA and Carriage Quarters Condominium Association knew about about the fence and had known for sometime and did nothing about it.
The lawsuit also says Greenacres Place HOA knew about that auto break-ins were “frequent and on the rise” in the neighborhood. The lawsuit does note that Greenacres Place HOA considered ways of preventing or reducing the risk of such break-ins but “did little or nothing to implement any of the many reasonable, feasible and well-known safety measures.”
The lawsuit does not say how much Kidd is seeking in damages.
In addition to second degree murder, both Crosby and Wilson face 10 counts of simple burglary of a vehicle and one count each for theft of a firearm.
At last check, Wilson’s trial is scheduled for October 14, 2019; while Crosby’s trial date is set for March 23, 2020.
KSLA has reached out to Greenacres Place Homeowners Association, Carriage Quarters Condominium Association, and attorneys for Kidd for comment.
