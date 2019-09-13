Tropical Storm Warnings for the Bahamas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Less than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Northern Bahamas as a devastating category 5 hurricane Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the same islands. An unnamed system currently titled Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is forecast to develop into a tropical depression over the weekend.
As the tropical system slowly moves northwestward it is currently forecast to develop in our next named storm which would be Humberto. The currently unnamed tropical system is forecast by the National Hurricane Center to move directly over Grand Bahama island. Grand Bahama suffered severe damage from Dorian less than two weeks ago.
Once the storm begins to move out of the Bahamas there is some uncertainty where this potential tropical cyclone could go. Some forecast models bring the system very close to and even over the east coast of Florida and Georgia. Other model guidance keeps the storm further out to sea.
The ultimate track of this potential tropical cyclone is dependent on the strength and location of an ridge that is called the Bermuda High.
The good news for the ArkLaTex is that this system no longer has any probability of making it into the Gulf of Mexico, but people along the East Coast need to keep an eye on this system.
