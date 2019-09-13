SPD seeks identity of purse snatcher, cash reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Police need the public’s help identifying a purse snatcher.
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Line Avenue on Thursday, after receiving reports saying a white male ran up to a woman, snatched her purse out of her shopping cart, then drove away from the scene in a white pick-up truck.
A cash reward is being offered to anyone who can positively identify the suspected thief, who was caught on surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.
