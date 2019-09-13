Orgeron: Dee Anderson suspended for the season; Chaisson OUT for Northwestern St. game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron made the significant announcement after practice Thursday afternoon that wide receiver Dee Anderson is suspended for the rest of the season.
Anderson was already sidelined for two games after violating team rules.
There was a more significant development for a key member of Dave Aranda’s defense. Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson won’t play Saturday against Northwestern State.
Now, Ja’Marr Chase is another story.
“I do believe the coaching of Joe Brady and Mickey Joseph has helped him," said Orgeron. "He’s getting more reps in individual. He’s catching the ball in individual. He’s doing more things in individual this year than he did last year and it’s helping him become a better player.”
Demons coach Brad Laird and his staff entered this season with optimism. They were hopeful of a 3-1 start, with the one loss, obviously, to LSU.
Now, Laird is just hoping to see some effort and enthusiasm from a team that stumbled out of the gate and scored just seven points in its last six quarters against the likes of UT Martin and Midwestern State, a strong Division II team. Of course, Orgeron is a former Demons player from a time when roommate Bobby Hebert and Mark Duper made the Demons formidable.
“We’ve had multiple opportunities to speak and I’ve had multiple opportunities to pick his brain and from their fall camp structure, things that he’s shared with me," said Laird. "He’s one of those that he knows where he came from. He’s always going to have a passion for Northwestern State University and understand what it did for his career, not only as a football player but now as a coach.”
Kickoff between the Tigers and Demons in Death Valley is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the National Player of the Week, already has nine touchdown passes in less than eight quarters of action, so this one could get ugly fast.
