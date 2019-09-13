Man wanted for sharing nude images without permission

Ladarrell Washington, 30, is wanted on one count of nondisclosure of private images. (Source: SPD)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 13, 2019 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 9:53 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department need your help locating a man who allegedly shared nude images, without permission.

Ladarrell Washington, 38, is wanted for one count of non-consensual disclosure of private images. He is 5′6″ and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with the whereabouts of Washington should contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

Posted by Shreveport Police Department on Friday, September 13, 2019

Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

