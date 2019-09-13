First Alert: Another very hot weekend

This weekend, the temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 90s. There will be plenty of sunshine both days. I have only a 10% chance of rain each day. If you are lucky enough to catch a quick shower, you will be one of very few. Overall, the rain will be few and far between. Any outdoor plans this weekend will not have to contend with anything but the heat. Try to stay cool and not spend too much time outdoors before cooling off.