First Alert: Another very hot weekend

The heat remains the topic of discussion. Over the next several days, the temperatures will remain in the 90s. So, it will be hot in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Through tonight, the temperatures will slowly cool back down. We should have lows in the lower to mid 70s. The humidity will still be around making it a little uncomfortable overnight. The few clouds we had today will clear away, so if you like looking at the starts, it will be a good night to do so. Not to mention, we also have a full moon tonight. It should be a great evening and night to go outside!
This weekend, the temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 90s. There will be plenty of sunshine both days. I have only a 10% chance of rain each day. If you are lucky enough to catch a quick shower, you will be one of very few. Overall, the rain will be few and far between. Any outdoor plans this weekend will not have to contend with anything but the heat. Try to stay cool and not spend too much time outdoors before cooling off.
Here's some good news. The rain chances next week will ever so slightly increase to 20%. So, it will not be a huge difference, but we will take what we can get! With the 20% rain chance, there will be a few more showers around. Still not everyone across the ArkLaTex will see rain. Temperatures however, will still be hot. They will warm up to the mid 90s each afternoon.
The 20% chance of rain will continue all week long. This is still better than no chance of rain along with temperatures reaching the triple digits. After some rain passes by, it should help lower the temperature a little bit.
Keep the faith though! Climatology says that we are due for a cold front which will help cool temperatures back down and fall will finally arrive. Our average high temperature in the afternoon is now in the upper 80s and no longer in the 90s. That means that it will not stay this hot for long. Sooner rather than later our temperatures will return to normal.
Switching gears and looking at the tropics, we still have Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. This will likely become our next named storm Humberto. Possibly by tonight. This has no threat to the Gulf of Mexico anymore, but we will continue watching.
There are also two tropical waves in the Atlantic we are watching. There is a 40% and 50% chance of development from these waves. As on now, there is no threat to the gulf. We will keep you updated if anything changes.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
