Fatal crash shuts down I-12 near Livingston, Tangipahoa parish line; 2 dead, 1 injured

(WAFB) - Two people are dead and one other was injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish on Friday, Sept. 13, Louisiana State Police confirms.
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. LSP says the crash happened in the westbound lane near the Pumpkin Center exit.
The crash involved multiple vehicles, including at least two 18-wheelers.
Both sides of the interstate were shut down due to the rescue effort.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Drivers will need to use I-55 N to US 190 W as an alternate route.
We will continue to update this story with more information as soon as it’s available. Download the 9News app to get traffic notifications and to view traffic maps in real time.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.