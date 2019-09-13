East Texas Taco Fest back again in Marshall Saturday

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) -If you are looking to try some fresh tacos and celebrate Mexican culture, Marshall, Texas is the place to be Saturday, September 13.
The second annual East Texas Taco Fest will take place in the downtown Marshall and begin at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.
Marshall News Messenger is bringing back the event this year and says there will be plenty to do.
“We have something that the whole family can enjoy,” said events manager Gai Bennett. “We have a kids zone with kids activities and crafts, and the music is going to be fabulous so you can come have a taco, have a cold drink and sit for hours.”
There will be plenty of live music throughout the day and chihuahua races, a jalapeno eating contest, a salsa competition and Lucha Libre wrestling.
Live wrestling matches will begin at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. The jalapeno eating contest will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are currently on sale HERE with general admission tickets costing $10. VIP tickets, which include entry to a VIP section, two drink coupons, full bar, snacks and hors d’oeuvres are $40. Admission for kids ages 12 and under is free.
Proceeds from this event will be split to benefit civic organizations within the community.
