Benton man arrested for sexual contact with teens

William Edwards, 73, Bossier Maximum Security Facility (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Lauren Frederick | September 13, 2019 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:11 PM

BENTON, La. (KSLA) -A man is behind bars for having inappropriate sexual contact with teenagers.

73-year-old William Edwards, of Benton, was arrested Thursday afternoon after reportedly having sexual contact with at least two juveniles for more than a year, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards is booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, facing two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile and two counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.

His bond is set at $350,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.

