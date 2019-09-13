Benton man arrested for sexual contact with teens

BENTON, La. (KSLA) -A man is behind bars for having inappropriate sexual contact with teenagers.
73-year-old William Edwards, of Benton, was arrested Thursday afternoon after reportedly having sexual contact with at least two juveniles for more than a year, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Edwards is booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, facing two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile and two counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.
His bond is set at $350,000.
This is an ongoing investigation.
