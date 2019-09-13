Another hot weekend with little relief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! I hope all of you are as excited for another hot weekend as I am! We continue to track above average temperatures as we move into the weekend with overall dry conditions. The rain chances will be on the increase though as we make our way into next week.
For today expect another afternoon of temperatures making their way into the mid to upper 90s across the ArkLaTex. Overall most of us will be seeing sunny skies, but I’m not going to rule out a few small pockets of relief as we go through the afternoon. Once again the muggy factor should be in check overall with feels-like temperatures right around 100 degrees.
Your weekend forecast is shaping up to be very similar for the ArkLaTex. There could be a few pockets of shower activity, but for the most part we will be staying dry. Expect highs both days to be in the mid to upper 90s.
As we head into next week we will start to see the rain chances increase. There is a possibility for our first true cold front of the fall season to sweep through near the end of next week. But we have a week to watch it and see if it does materialize.
In the meantime get ready for another hot and sunny day for the ArkLaTex.
Have a great Friday and a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.