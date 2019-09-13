Advisory committee holds interviews for Shreveport’s next police chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The next step to finding a permanent police chief in Shreveport was held on Friday, September 13, as an advisory committee assembled by Mayor Adrian Perkins interviewed all 7 candidates for job.
KSLA has obtained the applications for all of the candidates. The applicants, listed with their civil service examination scores, are:
The advisory committee consists of:
- Steve Prator, Caddo Parish sheriff
- James Stewart, Caddo Parish district attorney
- Victor Jones, Natchitoches Parish sheriff
- Laurie Lyons, civil rights attorney
- Ron Miciotto, criminal defense attorney
- E.J. Lewis, retired Shreveport assistant police chief
- Jim Taliaferro, retired police officer and former Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers director
- Jerry Bowman, Shreveport City Council chairman
Friday’s meeting was not open to the public. A spokesman for the mayor’s office told KSLA that there will not be any announcements today regarding their recommendations or the mayor’s selection.
The permanent position opened up after former Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump officially retired July 31.
Provisional Police Chief Ben Raymond, who is among the seven applicants, will continue to serve in that role until Perkins names a permanent replacement.
