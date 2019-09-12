Woman killed, another person hurt in wreck in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was killed and another was seriously hurt in a traffic accident in Shreveport, police say.
It happened at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday at or near West 70th Street at the Terry Bradshaw Passway (Inner Loop), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A pickup was traveling east at a high speed on Louisiana Highway 3132 when it left the road, struck a light pole and flipped, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
The truck landed upright but had significant damage.
The impact ejected the driver, who died at the scene.
The passenger has been taken to a hospital for treatment.
There also was a small grass fire caused by electricity from the downed light pole, Hines said.
Police still have nine units on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
